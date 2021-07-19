Handelsblatt: Is Greece a development champion?

Handelsblatt focuses on Greece’s effort to become “growth champion” in Europe
Handelsblatt: Is Greece a development champion? | tovima.gr

Handelsblatt once again points out the beneficial role of the Recovery Fund for the Greek economy and notes: “The government wants to use the Recovery Fund to gain a broader base for the economy, which today depends heavily on tourism. The differentiation concerns sectors, which until today we would not connect with Greece: information technology, pharmaceutical industry, logistics, energy. “Greece 2.0” is the name of the investment program that the government of Athens wants to implement with money from Brussels. On July 13, eurozone finance ministers approved the Greek plan. “A historic moment for Greece, now the hard work begins,” commented Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis via Twitter, according to Deutsche Welle.

For now, however, the German newspaper stresses, Greece must face other challenges: “The pandemic is not over. It struck Greece at a particularly unfavorable moment. The country had just begun to overcome the ten-year debt crisis and the biggest recession in its post-war history, but the virus caused another collapse. In 2020, Greek GDP shrank by 8.2%. Now it is starting to recover again. “Despite the pandemic, the Greek economy had strong growth rates in the first quarter of this year.”

Γεράσιμος Σιάσος: «Εμπιστευτείτε μας και εμβολιαστείτε το συντομότερο δυνατό»

Among other things, Holger Schmidling, chief economist at Barenberg Bank, quotes his assessment of the Greek economy: “The confidence of international investors is rather high. The development prospects will be very good as soon as the terror of the pandemic passes and the tourist traffic is normalized “.

Δεξίωση COVID-Free στο Προεδρικό
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
  • Τόλης Βοσκόπουλος: Η γνωριμία, ο γάμος και ο «ανεπανάληπτος» έρωτας με την Άντζελα Γκερέκου
  • Οι 4 μαύρες τρύπες της κυβέρνησης στον δρόμο για τη νέα εκκίνηση
  • Τουρισμός: Αγωνιούν αλλά και ελπίζουν οι ξενοδόχοι σε Σαντορίνη και Κέρκυρα – Θέλουν εμβολιασμό των εργαζόμενων
  • Ανταρσία Πολωνίας και Ουγγαρίας – Θα… ξηλωθεί το πουλόβερ της «ενωμένης Ευρώπης»;
  • Μετάλλαξη Δέλτα: Τα δύο σενάρια για την πανδημία – Πώς θα εξελιχθεί
  • SOS από ΠΟΕΔΗΝ για τα ξενοδοχεία καραντίνας στα νησιά -Εξετάζεται επίταξη
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk