RINA establishes the Hellenic Decarbonization Committee

The Italian Classification Society RINA will create the first Hellenic Decarbonization Committee (HDC), on May 6. The initiative falls within the broader objectives of RINA, which seeks to support the shipping industry in achieving the CO2 reduction targets set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The first president of the RINA Hellenic Decarbonization Committee is Ms. Ioanna Prokopiou, CEO of Prominence Maritime. The committee will consist of a selected group of shipowners, technicians, shipbuilders, fuel suppliers and charterers.

The Commission aims to launch a meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders aimed at technology improvements, regulation, digital services and the financing of “green” technologies for the benefit of the whole industry.

Ioanna Prokopiou, president of HDC, stated, among other things, that the RINA initiative aims to bring different stakeholders of the shipping industry into a constructive dialogue. It is an opportunity to share ideas, express concerns and distinguish realistic from utopian shipping solutions on climate change.

Massimo Volta, Marine EMEA Region EVP at RINA, said the carbon offensive would be the main driver of the shipping industry in the coming years. RINA is determined to play an active role in this development, bringing cross-sectoral skills to the industry with a view to creating a sustainable future. It is clear that the goals set will only be achieved through a joint effort and that is why HDC was founded.

Spyros Zolotas, Senior Director of RINA Marine Southern Europe & Africa Area, added, among other things, that Greece is not only a naval nation due to tradition, but Greek shipowners currently own more than 20% of world tonnage. RINA knows that the contribution that this country can offer to the entire shipping industry is fundamental and through our committee we want to maximize the country’s contribution, together with the shipyards, engine manufacturers and the main “players” in the industry.