Vote estimate in new poll gives ND 10.2 percentage point lead over SYRIZA

    In terms of voter intention, the spread between SYRIZA and New Democracy is 7.7 percentage points.

    ΤοΒΗΜΑ Team
    Greeks going to the polls to vote for the second round of the Local elections in Thessaloniki, Greece on June 2, 2019 / Πολίτες ψηφίζουν για τον δεύτερο γύρο των Δημοτικών Εκλογών, Θεσσαλονίκη, 2 Ιουνίου 2019

    New Democracy has gained ground over SYRIZA since its landslide victory in the 26 May European Parliament poll and now has a double-digit lead over the ruling party, according to the vote estimate in a poll that was released today by Metron Analysis and was ordered by Alpha television.

    The vote estimate taking the low projections gives New Democracy a 10.2 percentage point lead over SYRIZA (42.4 percent versus 32.2 percent).

    Notably, 52 percent of respondents preferred a coalition government while 45 percent expressed a preference for single-party rule.

    The vote estimates for the six parties that are expected to cross the three percent threshold for entering parliament are:

    New Democracy: 37-42.4 percent

    SYRIZA: 27-32.2 percent

    Movement for Change (Pasok- based): 6.2-9.2 percent

    KKE Greek Communist Party: 3.6-6 percent

    Golden Dawn: 3.5-5.9 percent

    Mera 25/Diem 25: 2.5-4.5 percent

    A whopping 82 percent expect New Democracy to win the general election and only eight percent expect a SYRIZA victory.

    Voter intention

    In terms of voter intention of those who declared they have decided which party they will vote for, the spread between SYRIZA and New Democracy is 7.7 percentage points. The numbers are as follows:

    New Democracy: 31.2 percent

    SYRIZA: 23.5 percent

    Movement for Change: 6.1 percent

    KKE Greek Communist Party:  3.8 percent

    Golden Dawn: 3.6 percent

    Mera25/Diem25: 2.8 percent

    Elliniki Lysi (Greek Solution): 1.7 percent

    Party leader ratings

    The positive ratings of party leaders are as follows:

    Kyriakos Mitsotakis: 46.0 percent

    Dimitris Koutsoumbas: 36 percent

    Alexis Tsipras: 34 percent

    Yanis Varoufakis: 34 percent

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

