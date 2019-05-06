Editorial: Lies and responsibilities

From the first hours of last summer’s disastrous wilfire in Mati the weaknesses of crumbling state services, a lack of coordination, and the absence of even rudimentary emergency plans were glaring.

One witnessed in amazement the cynical initial attempts of the government to hide the deadly repercussions of the blaze and the frantic efforts of competent government officials to shift the blame.

One saw the PM’s inconceivable effort at the Fire Service coordination centre to manipulate public opinion when those responsible already knew that dozens had died.

The recent revelation by SKAI television of dialogues between firefighters and residents further scandalised public opinion and fully confirmed all the charges lodged nearly one year ago about the cynical and heartless stance of the government.

The entire Greek press at the time clearly described the government’s botched handling of the crisis and the break-down of the Fire Service and of the civil protection general secretariat. The media noted the absence of Attica Prefecture officials and of municipal authorities as well as the cynicism of the PM’s communications team which was headed by Mr. Tsipras himself.

The government blasted newspapers and other media for supposedly acting as propanda vehicles serving the opposition and for allegedly manufacturing charges.

As time passed, the government’s crude, propagandistic lies collapsed with a bang and the media reports were confirmed.

The public was even more shocked nearly a year later when the worst suspicions about the catastrophe were confirmed. The dialogues between officials handling the emergency demonstrated incompetence and scared people, even as the government’s excuses enraged everyone.

This is aggravated by the fact that until this day no one has either admitted the lying or apologised for the weaknesses and the lack of timely intervention.

Most importantly, despite the government’s vows to restructure the competent services absolutely nothing has been done.

At the current start of the firefighting season all plans remain unchanged, equipment was not replaced, and the national disasters service continues to drag its feet.

Citizens are understandably anxious because those handling emergencies are unchanged and the administrative capabilities are disheartening. Everyone knows that after this year’s heavy rains and winter there is much more flammable material in forests. The fact that the focus on the upcoming election will preoccupy the government through the summer is cause for heightened fears and concerns.

Last year’s 101 deaths and the severe deficiencies that were highlighted do not permit complacency. Indeed the responsibility is much weightier.

The revelations over the last days render the government and the PM personally responsible. There is no room for more tragedies.