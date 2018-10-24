Papangelopoulos dismisses charges that he pressured ex-corruption prosecutor

Alternate Justice Minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos angrily dismissed charges lodged by associates of former corruption prosecutor Eleni Raikou, who maintained that the minister repeatedly pressured her to file corruption charges before cases were adequately substantiated by evidence. The said associates also described the minister as “Rasputin” and a “pimp”.

“The Greek people vote for MPs to legislate and not to comment on current affairs,” Papangelopoulos told opposition MPs in parliament, but he avoided answering the substance of the allegations.

“Do you know, Mr. Papangelopoulos who the politician is [who bullied] the prosecutor, whose interests he serves and who holds him to account?” Democratic Left MP Theodorso Papatheodorou asked the minister. “The answers are quick, but if the allegations are true, then the next step is resignation, a judicial probe, and a special court [for politicians].”

Papangelopoulos replied that, “This is the first time that I hear of a prosecutor having circles [as the associates were described in press reports]. When we find out who these circles are, and whether they really represent the lady, then the appropriate answers will be given,” he said.

