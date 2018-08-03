1
Friday, August 03, 2018
Mother whose infant perished in the fire dies, bringing death toll to88
In addition, 40 burn victims are still being treated in Attica hospitals. Nine of them are in intensive care.
A woman victim of the recent, disastrous wildfire, who was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit of Athens’ Evangelismos hospital, died today, raising the death toll to 88.
The deceased was the mother of a six-month old infant, who died in the catastrophic fire that destroyed Mati.
Yet, 40 burn victims are still being treated in Attica hospitals. Nine of them are in intensive care.
In addition, one more individual has been registered as missing.
Among the victims, there are two individuals who died, and whose relatives have not been found and have not sought to find them, in order to attempt a DNA match with genetic material.
