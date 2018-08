PM’s office answers New Democracy criticism over illegal constructions 'The party that considers the designation of forested areas “idiocy”, is now finger-pointing, revealing alleged “smoking gun” documents,' the statement said

The prime minister’s office today answered New Democracy charges that SYRIZA has legalised constructions built without permits.





“New Democracy is showing its real face. It knows how to shout, but when the time comes for actions, reforms, and decisiveness, it proves that it is an integral part of the old political system. It engages in cheap distractions, while we all know it is the party of clientelism, of political favours, and of arbitrary actions,” the PM’s press office said in a statement:





“The party of the [property of a ND MP dubbed as a] “refreshment stand” and of trespassers, the party that considers the designation of forested areas “idiocy”, is now finger-pointing, revealing alleged “smoking gun” documents.New Democracy would do well to support in practice yesterday’s legislative initiative [for the stricter implementation of rules], and not to undermine at every step the effort to reorganise the country.”