Greek Police: Some remains of wildfire victims may never be identified

The head of Greek Police’s criminal investigations bureau, Penelope Miniati, said she cannot rule out the prospect that bodies that were or will be found over the next few days may never be identified.





In contrast to the government and its cadres, Miniati collected her team on Monday night, so as to begin the process of identifying victims who died in the deadly fire.





Already at midnight on Monday [the day the fire broke out], she summoned her team, which set up at the Coroners and Toxicology laboratory of the University of Athens, to which all the victims of the tragedy were finally transported.







Miniati also participated in the probe of Helios Airways crash of a plane flying from Larnaca to Prague. The plane crashed in the area of Grammatiko, Attica, in 2005.





Miniati said that in the Helios case three people were never found, despite the fact that they were on the airline’s passenger list.





Miniati said that the situation with Mati is much more difficult.