Interior Minister seeks probe of non-climatic causes of wildfire disaster Panos Skourletis said that the task at hand is to determine the fate of missing persons and to precisely determine the death toll

Interior Minister Panos Skourletis has called for an investigation in the medium-term of the causes of this week’s Attica wildfires, “aside from the high temperatures and wind gusts”.





Skourletis told the radio station Sto Kokkino that it is not yet time for such a probe.





“It would not be prudent at this time, beyond posing the questions, to draw any conclusions. It would not help us in the task at hand,” Skourletis said.





The minister said that the task at hand is to determine the fate of missing persons and to precisely determine the death toll.





“What must be done is to determine what the situation is with missing persons and to determine the final death toll. It appears that many people were trapped in automobiles and homes. The morphology of the seashores was such that people could not leave. Panic was a very bad advisor. There were people who died in the sea from drowning,” Skourletis said.