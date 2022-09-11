Greek PM Mitsotakis at TIF: Incentive for the use of heating oil with intervention at the pump

The government will intervene “at the pump” in order to reduce the price of heating oil and thus provide an incentive to use this fuel instead of natural gas.

In parallel with this intervention, the heating allowance will be extended to 300 million euros, while there will be a subsidy on the price of natural gas which will be covered by the surplus profits of the energy companies and the state budget.

The prime minister clarified that there will be an increase in the price of natural gas, but it will be “reasonable”, i.e. it will be much lower than the commercial price of natural gas.

“We also look forward to the European decisions”, Kyriakos Mitsotakis added, noting that Greece was the first to propose imposing a ceiling on the price of natural gas. “Not only in Russian gas, but in the TTF as a whole,” he said. He noted that more than €1 billion has been recovered from energy companies through the framework established in the summer.

Regarding electricity, the prime minister explained that a way of subsidizing is being considered to keep prices low, but at the same time to give an incentive to save as it is imperative to reduce consumption.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis argued that Greece has one of the lowest electricity prices including VAT in Europe, speaking of a “distortion of reality” by the main opposition.