Hydrocarbon Task Force ready to begin work

Two months ago Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the offices of the Hellenic Hydrocarbon Management Company and officially announced the government’s strategic plan to speed up the processes of exploitation of natural gas deposits.

One of the interventions, announced in April, was the formation of a special Task Force, which will identify any administrative obstacles and will undertake to coordinate the stakeholders and companies that have leased the areas for the search of natural gas deposits.

A few days ago, the Minister of Environment and Energy, Costas Skrekas, signed the relevant decision for the establishment of the working group in order “to accelerate the processes of exploration and production of hydrocarbons and to monitor the acceleration of exploration and exploitation programs”

The coordinator and the members

The coordinator of the five-member Task Force is Dr. Theodoros Tsakiris, Associate Professor at the University of Nicosia, Special Adviser to the Ministry of Environment and Energy.

The other four members are Ms. Aliki Skliri, Head of the Hydrocarbons Directorate, the General Secretariat of Energy of the Ministry of Environment and Energy, Mr. Alexandros Koulidis, Deputy Director of the Environmental Licensing Directorate, the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Environment. of the Hellenic Hydrocarbon Management Company SA and Mr. Emmanouil Nimas, Special Associate of the General Secretariat of Energy of the Ministry of Environment and Energy.

The Task Force will start work this month and one of its first steps is meeting with the companies that have leased the hydrocarbon exploration and exploitation rights in order to record their positions on the problems that exist in the progress of their work.