Former EU Commission leader: Greece has nothing to fear in terms of security

Greece must feel absolutely peaceful and secure in terms of Turkish aggression, former Italian prime minister and former European Commission president, Romano Prodi, told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA), on Friday.

Responding to a question, during a press conference at the Union of Foreign Correspondents, in Italy, Prodi told ANA-MPA that “if there ever was a time when Greece should feel peaceful and secure, it is the current one. Greece should not worry – European countries were protected and are protected. My view is that no problem should arise concerning the security of Greece or of any other European country.”

Prodi said that it is not the same with Syria. “Syria’s case proves the absence of Europe in the Mediterranean region. Twenty years ago, this would never have occurred, under no circumstances,” the former European Commissioner underlined.

Asked whether there are any prospects for peace in Ukraine, he said that it does not matter who will assume the negotiating efforts, but that “talks begin and the United States and China come to ‘a silent even agreement’.” Concerning the future of the EU, Prodi said that “the most realistic path that can be followed, during this period of time, is that of an enhanced collaboration of the EU’s founding members, along with some other countries that could be added to this group.”