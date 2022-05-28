Former EU Commission leader: Greece has nothing to fear in terms of security

What the former Italian prime minister and former European Commission president, Romano Prodi, stated
Former EU Commission leader: Greece has nothing to fear in terms of security | tovima.gr

Greece must feel absolutely peaceful and secure in terms of Turkish aggression, former Italian prime minister and former European Commission president, Romano Prodi, told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA), on Friday.

Responding to a question, during a press conference at the Union of Foreign Correspondents, in Italy, Prodi told ANA-MPA that “if there ever was a time when Greece should feel peaceful and secure, it is the current one. Greece should not worry – European countries were protected and are protected. My view is that no problem should arise concerning the security of Greece or of any other European country.”

Η διττή εικόνα της αγοράς εργασίας: Εκρηξη προσλήψεων αλλά και έξαρση απολύσεων

Prodi said that it is not the same with Syria. “Syria’s case proves the absence of Europe in the Mediterranean region. Twenty years ago, this would never have occurred, under no circumstances,” the former European Commissioner underlined.

Asked whether there are any prospects for peace in Ukraine, he said that it does not matter who will assume the negotiating efforts, but that “talks begin and the United States and China come to ‘a silent even agreement’.” Concerning the future of the EU, Prodi said that “the most realistic path that can be followed, during this period of time, is that of an enhanced collaboration of the EU’s founding members, along with some other countries that could be added to this group.”

Το τελευταίο καλοκαίρι πριν από τις εκλογές στο Υπουργικό
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
100 Χρονια
Must Read
  • Ουκρανία: Μπορεί η Δύση να χρησιμοποιήσει «παγωμένα» ρωσικά περιουσιακά στοιχεία για την ανοικοδόμηση;
  • Γιατί στην Τουρκία χορεύουν… συρτάκι: Η άλλη όψη των ελληνοτουρκικών σχέσεων
  • Ο Μπιλ Γκέιτς στην Ελλάδα, τo «κλειδί» του RRF, drones και AI στο Δημόσιο και η ελληνική πινελιά στο REPowerEU
  • Ρωσία: Η απειλή του Πούτιν ανατρέπει τις ισορροπίες
  • Πάτρα: Η απάντηση της Ρούλας και της Δήμητρας Πισπιρίγκου για την σχολική τσάντα της Τζωρτίνας και το σημείωμα
  • Πολιτική Προστασία: Οι οδηγίες προς τους πολίτες για την απότομη επιδείνωση του καιρού
    • International
    100 Χρονια
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk