Development Min.: 26% of gas stations checked found breaking laws

Unfair profitability was found in 17 of the 64 service stations, according to the Minister of Development
Development Min.: 26% of gas stations checked found breaking laws | tovima.gr

The checks and audits for the fuel scandal continue unabated, as the Minister of Development and Investments Adonis Georgiadis notes in his post on social media. He emphasized that today he signed new fines for gas stations and by the end of the week he will sign “several more”.

Specifically, as the minister states:

Το «Τσάμικο» βάζει φρένο στην ευρωπαϊκή προοπτική των Τιράνων;

“This week we are continuing to investigate the fuel scandal. And today I signed new relative fines and by the end of the week I will sign several more. We are sending a clear message to everyone not to take advantage of the situation to win! ”

He even provided the relevant data, noting that market auditors DIMEA in the last few days has inspected 137 gas stations, of which it has completed the processing of data for 64. Delinquency at 26%. “We are continuing,” he said.

O γρίφος της οξείας ηπατίτιδας στα παιδιά
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
100 Χρονια
Must Read
  • Η 15χρονη ιδιοφυΐα από την Ελλάδα που έχει… τρελάνει τον πλανήτη – Θέλει να αποδείξει ότι ο Χόκινγκ κάνει λάθος
  • Πατέρας Μάνου Δασκαλάκη: Η Ρούλα τραβούσε βίντεο τη Τζωρτζίνα για να έχει το Μάνο «δίπλα της»
  • Ψηφιακός μετασχηματισμός: Πώς θα δοθούν τα voucher στις ΜμΕ
  • Από την COVID-19, στην ευλογιά των πιθήκων, τη λέπρα και τα άλλα «νοσήματα στέρησης»
  • Πάτρα: Γιγάντιο τρωκτικό με δόντια κάστορα σε πλαζ – Άναυδοι οι περαστικοί
  • Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Το πλαφόν φέρνει έξτρα επιδοτήσεις ύψους 1,6 δισ. ευρώ
    • International
    100 Χρονια
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk