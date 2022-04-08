Rents: Increases of up to 25% in one year [examples]

High increases in rental prices over the last year are being registered, as in some areas, prices have risen by up to 25%.

In particular, according to a report by MEGA tv, the increases concern almost all areas of the capital and are recorded as follows through examples.

– Apartment in Pagrati, 3rd floor, 95 sq.m. built in 1973 (not renovated)

• 2021: € 420

• 2022: € 450

• Increase: + 7%

– Maisonette in Kifissia, 150 sq.m. of 2008

• 2021: € 1,200

• 2022: € 1,350

• Increase: + 12.5%

– Apartment in Spata, 2nd floor, 80 sq.m. of 2000

• 2021: € 400

• 2022: € 500

• Increase: + 25%

– Apartment in Ilion, 2nd floor, 75 sq.m. of 2000

• 2021: € 550

• 2022: 550 €

• No change in price

Apartment in Glyfada, 4th floor, 160 sq.m. of 1990 (completely renovated)

• 2020: € 1,600

• 2022: € 2,000

• Increase: + 25%

– Apartment in Neos Kosmos, 5th floor, 72 sq.m. built in 1978 (completely renovated)

• 2020: € 550

• 2022: € 660

• Increase: + 20%

The reasons that led to the increases

– High demand – low supply

– Few houses available (Most are not renovated – only a few new homes on the market)

– The cost of construction has increased