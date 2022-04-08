Rents: Increases of up to 25% in one year [examples]
Rents have become exorbitant in several areas of the capital – How prices are forming
High increases in rental prices over the last year are being registered, as in some areas, prices have risen by up to 25%.
In particular, according to a report by MEGA tv, the increases concern almost all areas of the capital and are recorded as follows through examples.
– Apartment in Pagrati, 3rd floor, 95 sq.m. built in 1973 (not renovated)
• 2021: € 420
• 2022: € 450
• Increase: + 7%
– Maisonette in Kifissia, 150 sq.m. of 2008
• 2021: € 1,200
• 2022: € 1,350
• Increase: + 12.5%
– Apartment in Spata, 2nd floor, 80 sq.m. of 2000
• 2021: € 400
• 2022: € 500
• Increase: + 25%
– Apartment in Ilion, 2nd floor, 75 sq.m. of 2000
• 2021: € 550
• 2022: 550 €
• No change in price
Apartment in Glyfada, 4th floor, 160 sq.m. of 1990 (completely renovated)
• 2020: € 1,600
• 2022: € 2,000
• Increase: + 25%
– Apartment in Neos Kosmos, 5th floor, 72 sq.m. built in 1978 (completely renovated)
• 2020: € 550
• 2022: € 660
• Increase: + 20%
The reasons that led to the increases
– High demand – low supply
– Few houses available (Most are not renovated – only a few new homes on the market)
– The cost of construction has increased