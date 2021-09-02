Govt allocates another extraordinary sum of 500mln€ for wildfire-ravaged areas

The extraordinary budget supplement will be funneled towards funding the restoration of damaged buildings (80 percent state aid and 20 percent no-interest loan); cash payments of a maximum sum of 25,000 euros, as well as subsidies to affected agricultural production.
The Greek government on Thursday announced a supplementary budget outlay of 500 million euros for recently wildfire-ravaged areas of the country, following a virtual Cabinet meeting in Athens the same day.

The extraordinary budget supplement will be funneled towards funding the restoration of damaged buildings (80 percent state aid and 20 percent no-interest loan); cash payments of a maximum sum of 25,000 euros, as well as subsidies to affected agricultural production.

The scores of measures and subsidies, especially for devastated northern Evia, were announced by Deputy Minister of State Minister Christos Triantopoulos, who holds the relevant portfolio for restoration of the specific areas.

The measures announced also include a comprehensive reforestation for the burned lands, in tandem with a long-term forest management plan.

