Alpha Gas adds another newly built LNG Carrier to its fleet

The newly built liquefied natural gas (LNG Carrier) ship “LNG Energy Integrity” was received on May 14 by Alpha Gas of the family of Anna Angelikoussi and Frangiskos and Antonis Kanellakis.

The ship has a capacity of 173,400 cubic meters and was built at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) in Korea. It is the third new LNG Carrier received by Alpha Gas from a four LNG Carrier construction program.

The first ship “Energy Pacific” was received in September 2020, the second “Energy Endeavor” was received in January 2021. Another “Energy Intellignce” is also under construction, which is expected to be delivered to the company within the second quarter of 2021.

All ships have a carrying capacity of 173,400 cubic meters.

Alpha Gas S.A. is a ship management company LNG Carriers founded in 2012.

In addition to the four aforementioned ships, it has in its fleet a fifth LNG Carrier, the “Energy Atlantic” which was built in 2015 and has a capacity of 159,881 cubic meters.

Alpha Gas is a member of the shipping group of Anna Angelikoussi and her children Frangiskos and Antonis Kanellakis, which also includes the firms Alpha Bulkers with 31 dry bulk carriers in operation and two under construction and the Pantheon Tankers with 30 tankers in the water and seven under construction.

