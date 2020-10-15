Editorial: Security gap

Yesterday’s revelation by To Vima that there was a massive cyber-attack against Hellenic Telecommunications (OTE S.A.) raises serious concerns and a host of questions.
It highlighted the major security gaps that one sees even in large companies and the danger of sensitive private data being exposed.

In our information age companies, and especially telecom companies, are obliged to make all necessary investments in order to guard and strengthen security systems and to raise an unassailable protective wall that will block prospective intruders.

This effort must be a top objective. One cannot consider only profitability.

One can only wonder. Does parent company Deutsche Telekom use the same security protocols in Germany or does it use other, less effective ones in Greece as it turns out?

