Η γυναίκα που κάνει τον Γιάννη… καλύτερο άνθρωπο

Hi, my name is Mariah! I’ll just keep things simple, yes I do date Giannis Antetokounmpo! But that is only a portion of who I am. I am a new mother, I am a college graduate, I am a former Division I athlete and I am a private person. Unfortunately dating an elite professional athlete doesn’t allow for a ton of privacy and over the years I have had to adjust a few aspects of my life. People always ask me to share more about myself and I’ve finally chosen to do so. I have decided to open up a little more and share some of my personal journey with the world. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Over the past few years I have been blessed enough to focus on helping Giannis become the best version of himself on and off the basketball court. And it’s been a great experience to see him grow and succeed at what he loves! But we have both decided now is my time to focus on finding my passion, prioritizing my health and pursuing my own success. And that’s exactly what I am about to do, so welcome to my journey! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This new Instagram page is solely focusing on my passions, business ventures and uplifting all of my followers. If you’re here looking for vacation photos, baby pictures or an inside look at my relationship unfortunately those are things I’m not willing to share. But if you’re looking for a little motivation and a front row seat to my personal growth and professional journey go ahead and follow along! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Sincerely, Mariah