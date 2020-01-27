Έντυπη Έκδοση
    • Britain’s Johnson on Huawei: We want 5G but without hurting security

    «So the Five Eyes security relationships we have we have got to keep them strong and safe,» he added
    Britain's Johnson on Huawei: We want 5G but without hurting security

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would make a decision on Huawei’s role in 5G networks that would give consumers the benefits of the new technology without compromising national security.

    «The way forward for us, clearly, is to have a system that delivers for people in this country the kind of consumer benefits they want through 5G technology … but does not in any way compromise our critical national infrastructure, our security or jeopardize our ability to work together with other intelligence powers around the world,» Johnson said.

    «So the Five Eyes security relationships we have we have got to keep them strong and safe,» he added. «We are going to come up with a solution that enables us to achieve both those objectives.» (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)

