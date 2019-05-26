Έντυπη Έκδοση
  • Αναζήτηση

    • Singular Logic projects nine percentage point lead for ND over SYRIZA

    Earlier, the results of an exit poll conducted by four polling companies with 100 percent of the returns in gave New Democracy an 8.5 percentage point lead

    ΤοΒΗΜΑ Team
    Singular Logic projects nine percentage point lead for ND over SYRIZA | tovima.gr
    Ο πρόεδρος της Singular Logic Γιάννης Θεοδωρόπουλος ενημερώνει τους εκπροσώπους των πολιτικών κομμάτων και τους διαπιστευμένους δημοσιογράφους, για την εκλογική διαδικασία της 26ης Μαΐου και της 2ας Ιουνίου 2019, στο Υπουργείο Εσωτερικών, Αθήνα Πέμπτη 23 Μαΐου 2019. ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ΟΡΕΣΤΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΙΩΤΟΥ

    The Singular Logic company which for many years has administered the vote count on behalf of the Interior Ministry has projected a nine percentage point lead ( with a margin of error of 0.5 percentage points) of main opposition New Democracy over ruling SYRIΖΑ in today’s European Parliament election.

    Earlier, the results of an exit poll conducted by four polling companies with 100 percent of the returns in gave New Democracy an 8.5 percentage point lead, with between 32.5-34.5 percent for New Democracy compared to 24-26 percent for SYRIZA.

    The projection was based on the results from 2,000 out of 43,000 polling precincts nationwide received through secure electronic transmission.

    Both Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis had called on voters to treat the European Parliament election as a vote of confidence in the government.

    In that sense, the apparent results represents a crushing defeat for the ruling party, the top aim of which was to limit as much as possible lead of ND.

    Δείτε επίσης
  • Το «κόμμα της Άγκυρας» και μια συζήτηση που δε γίνεται για τη μειονότητα στη Θράκη
  • Περιμένουν πάνω από πέντε εκατ. αφίξεις επιβατών στα λιμάνια
  • Πίτσα διαίτης
  • Η Κάιλι Τζένερ «χτύπησε» νέο τατουάζ για την κορούλα της
  • Εμοιαζε περισσότερο με μνημόσυνο του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
  • Τώρα θυμήθηκαν την αλαζονεία της εξουσίας…
    • International
    One Channel
    Ο νέος ενημερωτικός τηλεοπτικός σταθμός της Ελλάδας
    Σίβυλλα
    • Έντυπη έκδοση Η επίθεση των ελικοπτέρων… Ο μεγαλοεφοπλιστής, μεγαλογαιοκτήμων Ντίντης Ευπαλίδης έριξε μερικές σταγόνες λεμονιού πάνω στο αβοκάντο του. Ακούμπησε τα μαχαιροπίρουνα στην επιφάνεια του... ΣΙΒΥΛΛΑ
    Helios Kiosk