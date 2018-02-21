International Edition
  
Τη δημοσιονομική δικαιοσύνη προτάσσει ο Αντόνιο Ταγιάνι

Συνάντηση με Μ.Σεντένο
ΔΗΜΟΣΙΕΥΣΗ:  20/02/2018 22:09
Τη δημοσιονομική δικαιοσύνη προτάσσει ο Αντόνιο Ταγιάνι
Η ενισχυμένη συνεργασία ανάμεσα στο Ευρωκοινοβούλιο και το Eurogroup είναι απαραίτητη, τονίζει ο πρόεδρος του Ευρωκοινοβουλίου Αντόνιο Ταγιάνι.
Η ενισχυμένη συνεργασία ανάμεσα στο Ευρωκοινοβούλιο και το Eurogroup είναι απαραίτητη, τονίζει ο πρόεδρος του Ευρωκοινοβουλίου Αντόνιο Ταγιάνι, σε ανάρτησή του στο Twitter, με φόντο φωτογραφία από τη συνάντησή του με τον επικεφαλής του Eurogroup Μάριο Σεντένο.

Ο κ. Ταγιάνι χαιρετίζει την προσέγγιση του επικεφαλής του Eurogroup, χαρακτηρίζοντας τη δυναμική και υπογραμμίζει την ανάγκη η Ευρώπη να εργαστεί για την επίτευξη πραγματικής οικονομικής διακυβέρνησης και δημοσιονομικής δικαιοσύνης προκειμένου να εξασφαλίσει την ανάπτυξη, την απασχόληση και τις επενδύσεις.


Με νεώτερη ανάρτησή του, ο κ. Ταγιάνι αναδεικνύει το ρόλο των κοινοβουλίων στη συζήτηση για το μέλλον της ΕΕ. Ειδικότερα, σημειώνει πως πρέπει να παρουσιαστεί νέο όραμα για το μέλλον της Ευρώπης με συγκεκριμένες ενέργειες για την αναμόρφωση της ΕΕ τα επόμενα χρόνια και επισημαίνει ότι τα κοινοβούλια εξασφαλίζουν τον έλεγχο των πολιτών στην εκτελεστική εξουσία.



