Enhanced @Europarl_EN and Eurogroup cooperation is essential and I welcome the pro-active approach of @mariofcenteno . Europe should work to achieve real economic governance and fiscal fairness to secure growth, jobs and investment. pic.twitter.com/f2gxlAIRCm

We must deliver a new vision for the #FutureofEurope with concrete actions to reshape the EU in the coming years. Parliaments ensure citizens' scrutiny being the transmission belt between them and executive power #EPW2018 pic.twitter.com/qRGvJW8jdo