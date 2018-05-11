Greece will benefit most from Juncker Plan for growth, investments The European Investment Bank approved 2.4bn euros in funding for Greece

Greece is the country that will benefit most, based on GDP, of all EU member-states from the Juncker Plan for growth.



“The plan is now set to trigger 283.7 euros in investments, representing 90% of the original target. The top five countries benefiting from these growth-focused investments are Greece, Estonia, Bulgaria, Portugal, and Spain,” the European Commission said in a tweet.



Moreover, the European Investment Bank approved 2.4bn euros in funding for Greece from the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI).



That is expected to trigger 9.2bn euros in investments in Greece.