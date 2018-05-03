Editorial: The extreme populists of the PM’s office Whatever they may do, however much mud and slander as they may unleash, society is turning its back on them

The instructors in the PM’s office have surpassed the most extreme limits of political battle, under the exalted guidance of the prime minister himself.



Never did the Left, even in its worst moments, reach the point of copying the darkest pages of the now defunct Avriani newspaper’s extreme populism, in order to undermine its opponents.



Having supplanted judges and prosecutors, in order to hand down convictions and target publishers and journalists, they continued the invective and mudslinging, targeting the head of the main opposition party with unbecoming characterisations.



In an official statement, they characterised Mr. Mitsotakis as an “animal skinner”, revealing their ethos and democratic sensitivities.



They are not only undermining the rule of law, but they are planting mines in political life more generally, with ruthless methods, in order, as they believe, to cling to power for a few more months.



They are creating and maintaining a climate of extreme polarisation in every way, with slander and mud-slinging that is reminiscent of totalitarian regimes, and not befitting a European democracy.



With mentalities, conceptions and practices that call to mind the era when Stalinism was dominant, they pretend to be the evaluators and judges of everyone.



They target their political opponents to rally a party that is in dissolution and a parliamentary group that is staggering, due to its many reversals.



Instead of struggling to complete negotiations with creditors, which are proceeding at a snail’s pace, they prefer to cultivate a civil war climate, dividing the country and its citizens, to preserve whatever they can from the purple robes of power.



Whatever they may do, however much mud and slander as they may unleash, society is turning its back on them.



The love for the great, incorruptible leader is so obvious that they were forced to marshal a small army of riot police so that he can visit Lesvos today.







