Anastasiadis, Akinci confirm difficulties in jump-starting Cyprus talks The direct involvement of Guterres’ representative is considered essential in bringing Ankara back to the bargaining table

A long-awaited dinner between Cyprus’ President, Nikos Anastasiadis, and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci served only to confirm that the two sides have not moved from their positions at the failed talks in Crans Montana, Switzerland, last July.



Nevertheless, the two sides confirmed that they do not wish settlement efforts to be led to a total impasse, and that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres may have to play an active personal role in jump-starting the stalled process, according to the moderate Cyprus daily Phileleftheros.



According to the report, the two sides agreed that the appointment of a new Special Representative of the UN Secretary General, who will have the trust of both sides in attempting to put the process on a new footing, may prove very useful.



The direct involvement of Guterres’ representative is considered essential in bringing Ankara back to the bargaining table, in accordance with the Crans Montana process.





