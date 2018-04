National issues, economic developments on cabinet meeting agenda This will be the first briefing of the cabinet after progress was noted in a series of meetings between Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and FYROM Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov

The full array of crucial foreign policy and economic issues is on the agenda for today’s cabinet meeting, called by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras amidst mounting tensions with Turkey and developments in the FYROM naming negotiations.



This will be the first briefing of the cabinet after progress was noted in a series of meetings between Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and FYROM Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov. The Greek demand that Skopje amend its constitution to enshrine the new name and remove irredentist references remains an intractable issue, which for now appears to be an obstacle to a settlement.



The discussion of Greek-Turkish relations comes amidst a harsh war of words between Ankara and Athens, with each side referring to the other’s military defeats in Greek-Turkish military confrontations historically, and with no end in sight to the captivity in a Turkish prison of two Greek army officers, without any charges having been filed against them.



On the economic front, the fourth and last bailout evaluation, and the dozens of outstanding preconditions required to complete it, will be the main focus, amid reports that creditors are concerned about delays in the implementation of key reforms.



Government sources say that the positive climate that has emerged as regards the Greek economy will lead to a definitive exit in August from the period of bailout memorandums.