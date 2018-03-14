German pharmaceutical company plans 40mn euro investment in Koropi The company recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Koropi facility.

The German pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim is expected to launch in the next few months a 40 million overhaul project in its production plant in Koropi, eastern Attica, which is projected to create 50 new jobs.



The ultra-modern facility is part of the company’s investment programme, to cover increased demand for its anti-diabetic medicines, which represent 70 percent of the international market, through its Greek production plant.



“Exports from Greece are one of the most powerful weapons in combating the economic crisis, laying the groundwork for a better future. German enterprises that are active in Greece should contribute in this direction, through the creation of a healthy entrepreneurial climate,” said Jens Plötner, Germany’s Ambassador to Athens.



The German envoy was briefed about the progress of the investment and the overall business activity of the company in Greece, as well as about prospects of producing more innovative medicines that can further stimulate exports.



Boehringer Ingelheim in 2015 was ranked among the 100 leading global innovators by the Thomson Reuters news agency.



Since 2009, the company has made 95 million euros worth of investments in Greece, and has spent over five million euros in clinical studies.



Boehringer Ingelheim is among the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in Greece and employs about 450 workers.



It is the only pharmaceutical that produces innovative medicines at its own plant in Greece.



About 25 percent of all medicines exported from Greece are produced at the Koropi facility.



