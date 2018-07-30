Tsipras blasted over wildfire management on Twitter

'Out of respect for the souls of the dead, you should have already resigned'

Monday, July 30, 2018
Tsipras blasted over wildfire management on Twitter
PM AlexisTsipras’ visit to war-ravaged areas of Eastern Attica and his tweet drew a flood of harsh criticism and rage on Twitter.

The following are characteristic examples:

“Hundreds of our fellow citizens have died, dozens are missing, and you Alexis once again organised a communication show for the sake of damage control. Have you no shame? The worst prime minister in the post-junta era by far,” tweeted @AlkisDeos.

“Out of respect for the souls of the dead, you should have already resigned. We have known how useless you are for a long time. Unfortunately, only now did we learn how inhuman you are,” tweeted @TPagain.