Tsipras blasted over wildfire management on Twitter 'Out of respect for the souls of the dead, you should have already resigned'

PM AlexisTsipras’ visit to war-ravaged areas of Eastern Attica and his tweet drew a flood of harsh criticism and rage on Twitter.





“Hundreds of our fellow citizens have died, dozens are missing, and you Alexis once again organised a communication show for the sake of damage control. Have you no shame? The worst prime minister in the post-junta era by far,” tweeted @AlkisDeos.





“Out of respect for the souls of the dead, you should have already resigned. We have known how useless you are for a long time. Unfortunately, only now did we learn how inhuman you are,” tweeted @TPagain.