New Democracy undertakes disaster relief efforts for fire victims Over 300 volunteers are helping in the relief efforts, in cooperation with civil protection authorities

Main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has ordered party organs to implement a series of actions and initiatives to provide immediate disaster relief for the victims of the deadly 23 July forest fires.





In that framework, as the party said in a statement, Mitsotakis has placed the entire party mechanism and local ND organisations in a state of alert, so as to implement these initiatives in cooperation with the Coordinating Committee of the area.





The collection of essentials, such as medicines, began on 24 June, the day after the disaster, at local branches of New Democracy, both in Attica and nationwide.





Actions already taken include the delivery of medicines to the health centres at Rafina-Pikermi and in Nea Makri.

In addition, crates of water were delivered to the Municipality of Rafina, the Fifth Camp of Agios Andreas, and the Lyreio Foundation.







New Democracy volunteers and members of its ONNED youth group have been offering assistance in the fire-ravaged areas from the very first hours after the disaster.





Over 300 volunteers are helping in the relief efforts, in cooperation with civil protection authorities.