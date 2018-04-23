Turkish justice minister writes Kontonis that Greece is haven for criminals Abdulhamit Gul was referring to eight Turkish officers who have been charged in Turkey with participation in the July, 2016, thwarted coup

Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul has sent a letter to his Greek counterpart, Stavros Kontonis, after Greece’s Council of State ruled that one of eight Turkish officers seeking asylum in Greece may be released from custody under conditions of strict supervision.



The eight have been charged in Turkey with participation in the July, 2016,



“Greece is becoming a gathering point for criminals,” Gul was quoted as saying by Turkey’s state run Anadolu wire service.



Gul’s letter came after Turkish PM Binali Yildirim called Greece a “safe harbour” for the enemies of Turkey.