Editorial: Tsipras’ admonitions and reality

Since developments, and the government’s management of national issues, do not permit celebrations, the prime minister called a cabinet meeting to offer a televised lesson in cooperation and responsibility to his ministers.



Focusing on the economy and the ongoing negotiations regarding completion of the bailout memorandum programme, he maintained that he will not accept delays, foot-dragging and artificial obstacles in implementing reforms.



The prime minister was somewhat late in remembering to publicly admonish his ministers. Delays and food-dragging is very popular among many government cadres, who before and above the country’s interests take care on the one hand not to disgruntle their party clientele, and on the other to preserve their left-wing fixations.



Mr. Tsipras does this as well. On the one hand, he argues that the country must placed in a framework of normalcy, and on the other he does whatever he can to undermine that.



The stabilisation of the economy and a smooth exit from the memorandum require a stable political climate, and not constant, divisive, and polarising confrontations. Yet, the prime minister constantly attempts to do both things at once.



Even as he calls upon his ministers to rush to compensate for time lost and to wrap up pending matters, he simultaneously plots the annihilation of his political opponents, by any means necessary.



He constantly stirs up existing and non-existent scandals, and fuels divisive judicial prosecutions, with the sole aim of leaving the smear of corruption on opposition cadres, all in an effort to stem the losses from his electoral base.



Unfortunately for the prime minister, the ineffectiveness of his government has been proven, at many levels.



That includes the economic front, where the government is constantly rushing to complete outstanding tasks, usually with a very heavy cost, but also the front of national, foreign policy issues.



As much as the government may try to dupe society, citizens who are concerned about ensuring their own survival understand very well what is going on.



Extremely few people are deceived by governmental promises any longer, and the claims of supposed battles against corruption and the “old” political system have exhausted their utility.



If the government means what it says, let it at least wrap up the upcoming, last bailout evaluation, so that we might know what the future has in store.









