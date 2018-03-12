Greek police stage manhunt to arrest PAOK F.C. owner Ivan Savvidis Police aim to find him within the 48 hour deadline for emergency prosecution and trial

A court file has been opened against the Pontian Greek-Russian owner of Thessaloniki’s PAOK F.C., Ivan Savvidis, with charges of violation of the Athletics law.



The charges pertain to his barging into the Toumba football stadium, with an exposed gun on a holster around his waist, after the annulment of a goal scored by PAOK.



Police aim to find him within the 48 hour deadline for emergency prosecution and trial.



A manhunt has already been launched to arrest a policeman who was also involved in the incident on the field, and who was identified by review of a video.



Entering the field in the course of a game is a misdemeanor. The emergency arrest procedure is possible within 24 hours of the alleged crime. In this case, the deadline for the arrest under the procedure expires tonight.





