Liakos: Primary surpluses and Eurogroup will determine pension cuts 'The most difficult part for the economy is behind us, but the efforts and reforms must continue vigilantly,' Liakos said

Dimitris Liakos, deputy minister to the prime minister, has underlined that a suspension of pension cuts is contingent on producing sufficient primary surpluses and the agreement of the Eurogroup.





“Positive growth rates, a hike in employment, the EFKA insurance fund surplus, and fiscal results overall create the preconditions for re-evaluating the measure. Any intention of suspending it without clarifying the economic data towards the end of the year, and without the necessary communication with the Eurogroup is not pertinent,” he told To Vima on Sunday in an interview.





The so-called “minister of the memorandum” since 2015 has participated in negotiations with creditors, and along with creditors monitors various evaluations of the economy. He is the PM’s right-hand man in wrapping up the bailout programme on 20 August.





“The most difficult part for the economy is behind us, but the efforts and reforms must continue vigilantly,” Liakos said.

Liakos said that the markets will from now on be the judge, as they have made their projections and want to evaluate the cost of future developments.





Liakos supports holding general elections in September, 2019, and has advised the PM of this.





“The declaration of snap elections right now would not help the economy,” he underlined.