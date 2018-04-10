Incident with low-flight Turkish helicopter over island of Ro Soldiers on Megisti island’s guard post were later able to see the helicopter, which they identified as belonging to the Turkish Coast Guard

In yet another example of the exceptionally tense atmosphere in Greek-Turkish relations recently, Greek troops in the guard post on the island of Ro, west of Kastelorizo, fired tracer ammunition last night, in a secure area, against a Turkish Coast Guard helicopter that was flying at a low altitude.



The Greek soldiers on Ro did not see but only heard the helicopter in flight, as the incident occurred at 11pm, when all was dark.



However, soldiers on Megisti island’s guard post were later able to see the helicopter, which they identified as belonging to the Turkish Coast Guard.