Editorial: Shadows and whispers

The deadly second wave of the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic in Northern Greece, which is characterised by a super spread of the virus, took public health authorities by surprise, devastated local hospitals, and to a large extent changed the epidemiological picture of the country as a whole, stirring heightened concern in the population.

In the cities of Western Macedonia transmission of the virus has literally spun out of control as hospitals are unable to treat a massive flow of patients. They exceeded their strength and capabilities quite a while ago and patients are being airlifted even as far as Athens.

The consensus is that the situation got out of control because of lax enforcement of public health regulations and poor reflexes, despite the experience gained in handling the epidemic last spring during the first wave, which revealed substantial weaknesses in the region.

It is indeed baffling that until late October authorities viewed Thessaloniki and most cities in the province of Macedonia as a model of management of the epidemic despite the many signals that should have triggered the concern of those responsible.

It has been noted that for a long time the number of cases was much greater than what was officially reported, even as right under the nose of competent authorities the viral load was rising rapidly.

The case of the northern city of Drama is characteristic. It is believed that the data that was released periodically did not reflect the true public health situation in the city.

Now it has been confirmed that nearly 25 percent of the population of the city has fallen ill and of course that has devastated the endurance and capacity of the local hospital.

Not a few attribute the greater part of the blame to the National Public Health Organisation (EODY).

Critics charge that those responsible were disorganised, exhibited management problems, and displayed an attention deficit, all of which led to producing epidemiological data the accuracy of which has been disputed.

Those in the know have unleashed even heavier charges of bias and varied choices that are entirely incompatible with the current conditions.

Everyone is aware of the clashes between virologists and competent EODY officials.

When asked EODY responds that they simply conduct testing and that the decisions are made by virologists who in turn reply that, “With data of questionable quality one cannot implement the right policies or intervene in a timely manner as the situation mandates.”

The health ministry maintains that: “We are dealing with a pandemic. We cannot be certain about developments and even strong countries like Germany fell tragically off the mark as the second wave in autumn exceeded even them, so do not pin the blame on us.”

“We might perhaps have imposed a lockdown a few days earlier and we reacted when daily cases reached 2,000 while other countries reacted much later,” the ministry declares.

These answers simply will not do.

They most certainly fail to persuade at a time when hundreds of patients in ICUs are intubated and the death toll over just a few days was 1,000.

Those numbers will continue to rise rapidly in the immediate future.

One gets the sense that the government is aware of the damaging differences between EODY and the experts on the National Committee on COVID-19.

It is also aware of the shadows that bedevil specific individuals and the intense whispers in the scientific community.

It is necessary for Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to personally investigate the entire matter and make the necessary decisions.

It is impermissible to sweep the truth under the rug – especially now.