Τζένιφερ Άνιστον : Η δυναμική πλευρά μιας σταρ του Χόλιγουντ

View this post on Instagram

It’s been 15 years since Jennifer Aniston signed off as Rachel Green on #Friends. In that time, she’s received plenty of offers to return to TV, but she hadn’t been tempted by any of them. “I was doing so many films at the time,” Aniston says on a recent afternoon, sitting in the living room of her Bel-Air mansion, as her two dogs — Clyde and Sophie — scamper around her. “So I never thought, ‘Oh I’m nostalgic.’” And she didn’t think anything could compare with the professional experience of #Friends anyway. “If I was going to go back anywhere, that’s where I would want to go. Meaning in my mind.” In Variety’s Power of Women issue, Aniston opens up about working with Harvey Weinstein, how she felt about Matt Lauer’s abusive behavior, and the real reason why they never did a #Friends movie. Link in bio. (📸: @peggysirota)⁠ ⁠