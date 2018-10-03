Chief of Athens European Parliament office suspended after fiscal probe

The head of the European Parliament’s liaison office in Athens, Leonidas Antonakopoulos, was suspended on 30 September, following a probe by the European Anti-Fraud Office, OLAF.

The liaison office in Athens was raided by OLAF in late July due to suspicious financial transactions, and a preliminary probe was launched.

The Athens office’s press officer, Haris Kountouros, and administrative employee Katerina Theophilopoulou, were also suspended.

“There are serious doubts concerning certain economic transactions conducted by these specific individuals,” European Parliament deputy spokesperson Marjory van den Broeke told the Athens daily Kathimerini.

The precise object of the investigation has not been made known, but sources say it involves funding earmarked for European Parliament activities and for the May European Parliament elections.

According to one account, the probe may also be linked to the refugee issue.

OLAF is in the process of an investigation to ascertain the use of 1.6bn euros of EU funds earmarked for the handling of the refugee crisis. Of that amount, 1.1bn has reportedly been already disbursed.

Antonakopoulos has headed the liaison office since 2010. Prior to that, he served as director of communications office.

Earlier, Antonakopoulos had headed the office of former European Commissioner Christos Papoutsis, who had served as a Pasok minister.

Antonakopoulos’ associates claim that the raid was conducted by the European Parliament’s services.

The raid was conducted due to indications of serious financial misconduct and of suspicious transactions, related to events concerning the migration issue.

From the very start, when OLAF undertook the case, there was sufficient evidence of wrongdoing to warrant an in-depth investigation, which has been launched.

For his part, Antonakopoulos maintains that he knows nothing about the involvement of OLAF in the case.

Antonakopoulos claims that he was suspended due to “an administrative probe regarding administrative omissions”.

He says that the probe began on 29 July, and that he and his associates were informed of their suspension on 27 September.

Antonakopoulos is due to retire at the end of this year.

Of the seven employees at liaison office, four have stayed on, and OLAF is continuing its investigation.

The head of the European Parliament’s Athens office is appointed following consultations between Brussels and the Greek government.