Juncker calls for solidarity towards Greece, Italy on migrant crisis Juncker also called for the abolition of the EU rule that unanimous consent is required for decisions pertaining to foreign and tax policies

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called upon EU countries in a speech in Florence, Italy to display greater solidarity towards Italy and Greece, in their efforts to manage the migrant crisis.



Juncker said that solidarity cannot be built overnight and that it must be built gradually.



He underlined that crises weaken the EU, and fuel populism and nationalism.



Juncker also stressed economic solidarity, noting aid to countries pursuing structural changes and the EU budget reserves for emergencies.



He cited the doubling of funding to the Erasmus programme, as a sign of EU solidarity.



Juncker also called for the abolition of the EU rule that unanimous consent is required for decisions pertaining to foreign and tax policies.