Tsakalotos holds debt relief talks with European, IMF officials in Washington All the major players who have a decisive role in determining the terms of debt relief for Athens are in Washington

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos will be holding talks with top European and IMF officials on plans for Greek debt relief on the sidelines of the IMF’s spring meeting in Washington.



All the major players who have a decisive role in determining the terms of debt relief for Athens are in Washington, and sources say that Tsakalotos’ talks with them will focus on reviewing three basic, potential scenarios.



The finance minister’s feverish whirlwind of Washington contacts begins today with meetings with the European Commission’s Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici, Eurogroup President Mario Centeno, French Finance Minister Bruno Lemaire, and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.



Tomorrow, Tsakalotos will meet with IMF Chief Christine Lagarde and the director of the Fund’s European Department, Poul Thomsen.



Washington Group



Today, all eyes are on the meeting of the so-called Washington Group, which is comprised of the finance ministers of the largest eurozone economies – Germany, France, Italy, and Spain - and the heads of the European Commission, the European Central Bank, the European Stability Mechanism, and the IMF.

