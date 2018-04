Exit restrictions against Vangelis Marinakis are not upheld by judicial council The Council judged that the prosecutor’s order was not justified, either as regards the strong indications of guilt, or regarding the reasons of public interest, upon which the prosecutor’s order was based

A Piraeus lower court judicial council unanimously decided not to approve a decision by Piraeus prosecutor Eirini Tziva banning businessman Vagelis Marinakis from leaving the country, on the grounds that he was liable to attempt to flee to avoid prosecution.



The same Council also rejected exit restrictions imposed on three other people.



In its ruling, the Piraeus Judicial Council decided unanimously that neither Evangelos Marinakis or the three other posed a flight risk.



The rationale of the ruling was based on a rich body of jurisprudence and legal precedent.



The Council judged that the prosecutor’s order was not justified, either as regards the strong indications of guilt, or regarding the reasons of public interest, upon which the prosecutor’s order was based.