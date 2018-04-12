Kotzias calls for bold compromise at critical Ohrid FYROM naming talks Last night, FYROM Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov had a working dinner in Ohrid, laying the last-minute groundwork for today’s negotiations

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias issued a call for a bold compromise on both sides on the eve of today’s FYROM naming talks, which many believe will determine the prospects for a settlement.



“The key for resolving the name issue is realism, pragmatism, and the realisation that we must make compromises – not rotten compromises, but compromises that produce a win-win situation,” Kotzias said.



The key compromises that Athens is asking Skopje top make are a revision of the FYROM Constitution to remove irredentist references against Greece, and a guarantee that the country’s new name will apply domestically and in all of FYROM’s foreign relations, including bilateral.



“Compromise means that the two sides must understand that they cannot have everything, and that each of the two sides must have gains. I hope that this is understood by all parties in the negotiations, and that we can report positive developments”.



Last night, FYROM Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov had a working dinner in Ohrid, laying the last-minute groundwork for today’s negotiations.



If significant progress is made, a meeting between FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaef and PM Alexis Tsipras, to possibly clinch a deal, is in the offing.



Kotzias is on a Balkan tour, which yesterday included a visit to Belgrade, where President Aleksandar Vucic extolled the historically close Greek-Serbian ties, and Athens’ support for the territorial integrity of Serbia.



Greece to date has not recognised Kosovo as an independent state.



Kotzias’ Balkan tour will continue with a stop in Kosovo, for discussions with the president, Hashim Thaci, immediately after the Ohrid talks.



A third of FYROM’s population is of ethnic Albanian descent.

