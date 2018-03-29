Editorial: Feathering their nest SYRIZA cadres should stop pointing their finger at everyone else collectively and accusing them, while at the same time adopting the oldest petty partisan, patronage practices

Each day that passes, the much-touted moral advantage of Syriza is belied by the practices of its ministers and cadres.



They may constantly bombard us with declarations about their supposed differences with the “old” political system, which is considered responsible for all of the country’s ills, but in reality they are simply copying the worst of the old party practices of that system.



We saw yesterday’s procedure in parliament for approval of the new director of the EFKA social security foundation – one of the largest public organisations.



It was charged, and not denied, that the nominee, while he was serving as technical advisor of IDIKA (Social Security Electronic Governance) maintained, along with a partner, an IT company of which he was the administrator, which landed on 26 March 2018 a direct contract (without a tender) which was worth 20,000 euros, plus VAT. It was not the first time that it was charged that the said company was given contracts from IDIKA.



It is a measure of the arrogance of many SYRIZA cadres, that when he was told that he is putting the ruling party in a difficult position, he declared that there is no moral issue. He noted with audacity that he had transferred his stocks in the company the previous day, so that he no longer had any connection to the company.



Even if this nominee met all the qualifications for the job of managing a huge public organisation – which he appears not to possess – his behaviour and stance alone demonstrated that he is unsuitable for the post. It is not by chance that even SYRIZA MPs, albeit timidly, expressed objections to the appointment.



Obviously, he is neither the first nor the last official who has been appointed to an important post based mainly on his party affiliation.



However, SYRIZA cadres should stop pointing their finger at everyone else collectively and accusing them, while at the same time adopting the oldest petty partisan, patronage practices.



Citizens, especially the youth, see and experience that meritocracy is not among the virtues of cadres of the ruling party.



What is paramount is feathering their nest.













