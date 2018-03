Editorial: Ecologist gone astray How is it possible for a minister, who is a self-declared ecologist, to draft a bill regarding animals, household pets and strays, that causes such an uproar that the government is forced to withdraw it in a hurry?

It happens, obviously, when legislation is drafted in a shoddy manner, without common sense, and with complete ignorance of the issue that it is supposed to regulate.



This proves, once again, that many members of this government are completely out of touch with reality. They live, behave, and legislate based on their ideological fixations, indifferent to the repercussions that these will cause.



One sees no sensitivity, no understanding of the problems that they are supposed to address, but only sloppiness and a lack of understanding.



No one doubts that there is truly a problem with stray animals. Yet, it requires cultivation, common sense, and the shaping of a mentality of love for animals to at least limit it.



Alas, our ecologist minister lacks these traits. What is worse, as organisations that care for animals charge, instead of improving the current situation, the draft legislation turns the clock years back.



The easy solution is to impose fines on animal-lovers. As our pro-active minister declared,” We pay for our car and motorcycle. Will we not pay for our animal?”



After the resulting political maelstrom, someone in the government obviously realised the chaos that this created, and decided to withdraw the bill, so as to limit the backlash.



Still, one question remains. With what criteria do they legislate, and what kind of intellectual capacity and logic do certain ministers who were appointed by chance have?