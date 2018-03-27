Editorial: Great challenges and common sense At a time when the country is supposed to be negotiating its exit from the bailout memorandums, the government has adopted an aggressive stance towards the entire opposition

Beyond the economic crisis, Greece faces a geopolitical triangle of instability, which begins in the Eastern Mediterranean and reaches to North Africa and the Balkans.



At the same time, our country must deal with a new Cold War setting, which has been mounting of late, with tensions between Russia and Western countries reaching a peak.



Yesterday’s mass expulsion of Russian diplomats, and the threats of counter-measures, indicates that tensions will continue, with unforeseeable dimensions.



Greece’s greatest threat is obviously from neighbouring Turkey, and Mr. Erdogan’s ever increasing aggressiveness. The clear condemnation of Turkish policies in the Mediterranean and around Cyprus by the European Union summit does not justify complacency.



That solidarity is very positive, but we must not ignore the fact that the European Union has little room to risk a rupture of relations with Turkey.



The fact that Turkey’s European Union accession prospects have grown quite dim, combined with Ankara’s critical role in handling migrant flows, suggests that EU will adopt a realistic pragmatism, which will not serve Greece’s interests.



Faced with these major challenges, the government, instead of pursuing a solid domestic front, does everything it can to undermine that objective.



Armed with scandal-mongering, it has managed to cut off bridges of communication and to create a climate of tension and divisions.



Even on matters such as the FYROM naming issue, where there was room to reach an understanding based on national positions agreed to years ago, the government managed to divide society.



At a time when the country is supposed to be negotiating its exit from the bailout memorandums, the government has adopted an aggressive stance towards the entire opposition.



It invests in divisiveness even in football. Thus, instead of a climate of calm and stability that the country needs, the government is cultivating tensions, provocations, and divisions.



Society, the economy, and the country overall cannot endure any more adventures. We have paid a high price, both recently and in the more distant past, for such pointless clashes and divisive practices.



While there is still time, let them gauge, if they can, the common interest, so that common sense might have a chance to prevail.





























