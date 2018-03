Supreme Court dismisses games-fixing, criminal gang charges against Marinakis That means a definitive acquittal from any and all charges regarding a criminal investigation, and it opens the way for a complete acquittal on other charges in the case of games rigging.

The Greek Supreme Court has issued a decision rejecting Deputy Supreme Court Prosecutor Haralambos Vourliotis’ revocation of a ruling regarding charges against Vagelis Marinakis, and at the same time rejects the initial filing of charges regarding the creation of a criminal organisation.



That means a definitive acquittal from any and all charges regarding a criminal organisation, and it opens the way for a complete acquittal on other charges in the case of games rigging.



The criminal organisation charge is finished. The creation of a criminal gang is finished. Games-rigging is finished. The Supreme Court has annulled the entire legal reasoning in the case.



The criminal division of the Supreme Court has issued a ruling, regarding the revocation of the Council of Appellate Court Judges’ decision to file charges regarding game-fixing in football, which had been filed by Supreme Court Deputy Prosecutor Haralambos Vourliotis.



Specifically, the Criminal Division of the Supreme Court rejected, either unanimously or by majority, the revocation application filed by Supreme Court Deputy Prosecutor Haralambos Vourliotis, against the acquittal by the Council of Appellate Court Judges of those charged with the felonies of fraud, blackmailing, criminal organisation, and explosion.



More specifically, the Criminal Division unanimously rejected the revocation request regarding the felony of blackmail. A majority rejected the revocation request to change the charge from criminal organisation to establishment of a gang as well as the charge of felonious fraud.



That means that definitively and irrevocably, the president of Olympiakos F.C., Vagelis Marinakis, and others charged, will not face criminal charges regarding these offences.



In addition, the Criminal Division of the court revoked the ruling filing charges regarding the altering of a result (bribery) and the creation of a criminal gang, as it judged that the filing of these two charges lacked a specific, proven cause that is backed up. Legal circles maintain that this means that the Council off Appellate Court Judges will acquit on those charges as well.



As Vagelis Marinakis’ legal counsel, Vasilis Dimakopoulos, stated, “The Supreme Court is placing a gravestone on the prosecution for acts over which Marinakis had been acquitted by the Appellate Court Council, which thus become irrevocable, and thus absolutely vindicate Marinakis.



At the same time, there is a revocation of the provision filing charges regarding the article in the athletics law that pertains to athletics bribes, as well as of charges regarding the establishment of a gang, as they are considered unjustified.



Moreover, I certainly await a ruling of acquittal from the Council of Appellate Court Judges on the aforementioned provisions.