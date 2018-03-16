Editorial: Political absurdity Political opportunism on issues of fleeting significance, and a constant recycling of the ills that brought us here, continue as if nothing had happened

Instead of the government concerning itself with the host of domestic and foreign problems that the country faces, it is preoccupying itself exclusively with the paper chase of the Novartis affair.



The government spokesman went as far as to hold a news conference to brief the country about the “documents” presented by pro-government media.



They act as if they themselves were not talking with businessmen and pharmaceutical companies, as the hodgepodge of documents and diaries sent to parliament’s investigative committee suggests.



The government bears a huge responsibility for the fact that political life is trapped in a polarised climate, which torpedoes every chance not only for consensus, but even for simple tolerance.



From guns on football pitches to the Novartis affair, from developments in the economy to negotiations with Skopje and dealing with Turkish aggressiveness, absurdity dominates political life.



Constant clashes, disputes, personal attacks, and attempts to destroy political opponents, have become a feature of our daily life.



They act as if the country were not between a rock and a hard place, as if we do not confront major dilemmas and tough negotiations regarding where the country is headed after the completion of the current fiscal adjustment programme.



Political opportunism on issues of fleeting significance, and a constant recycling of the ills that brought us here, continue as if nothing had happened.



The citizens are fraught with anxiety, and many are crushed by a nightmarish reality, struggling to survive, even as the government has made clinging to power its top priority.



These petty partisan power plays concern only the few, who seek or are already benefiting from the perks of power.

Society, which is concerned with earning its daily bread, however, is interested only in when it will see some light at the end of the tunnel in which it is trapped.



Let everyone awaken to the situation, before our country experiences phenomena such as those which we witness around us.















