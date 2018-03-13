Nato keeps equal distances on Turkey’s imprisonment of two Greek officers Stoltenberg not offering any help for the release of two Greek army officers imprisoned in a to-security Turkish prison

The Secretary-General of Nato, Jens Stoltenberg, maintained Nato’s traditional equal distances policy in Turkish-Greek disputes as regards the imprisonment of two Greek army officers in a Turkish jail.



In an interview with Turkey’s state run Anadolu Agency wire service, Stoltenberg is quoted as saying, “This is an issue that must be resolved between Greece and Turkey.”



Stoltenberg extols Turkey’s role



“Turkey wants to contribute to our collective security, missions and operations in many ways. The country’s concerns about its security are legitimate. We are grateful for Turkey’s support for Nato,” Stoltenberg said, noting that Ankara has faced instability due to sustained threats from Iraq and Syria.











