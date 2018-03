American problems continue for Aegean Maritime Petroleum Founded by Dimitris Melissanidis, it is an international company belonging to the Aegean group, and is the biggest independent procurer of maritime petroleum in the world.

One of the most important trends over the last years in American stock exchanges is the phenomenon of activist shareholders, minority shareholders who consistently pursue a pro-active role in the companies in which they have invested, challenge management decisions, and are exceptionally sensitive to any actions of the Board or of major stockholders for their own benefit and not that of the company.



An example of such action by minority shareholders is the case of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, Inc.



In August, 2016, however, it was announced that Melissanidis was leaving the company, selling 22 percent of the stock in his portfolio, for 99 million dollars, to the company. It now appears that the departure was temporary.



According to a 9 March, 2018, report by Lawrence Fletcher, with the assistance of Athens correspondent Nektaria Stamouli, in the Wall Street Journal, a group of Aegean Marine Petroleum stockholders filed suit against the company, charging that it was a “corrupt corporate buyout”.

The report says that the lawsuit was filed in a New York court and seeks an injunction against Aegean Marine Petroleum Networks’ buyout of the HEC (Hellenic Environmental Center) Europe company.



It was recently announced that Aegean Marine Petroleum will buy out HEC for 367 million dollars, in cash and company shares. If the transaction is completed, the owners of HEC, including the Melissanidis family, will have 33 percent of the stock of Aegean Marine Petroleum.



A group of shareholders, however, has a different view. The “activist shareholders” at the moment have about 12 percent of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network’s stock. The group includes American hedge funds and other investors, such as Raymond Bartoszek, the former head of an oil mining company under the colossus Glencore, and Donald Moore, the former head of Morgan Stanley Europe. Tyler Baron, of the San Francisco based Sentinel Rock Capital, is playing a leading role.



This group of investors, in January, 2018, raised issues concerning Aegean Marine Petroleum Network’s management, speaking of “long-term deficiencies in corporate management, fiscal management, and operations”.



They charged that the company’s management over the 90 percent plunge in the company’s stock value since the 2008 peak. They directly charged that Melissanidis, after leaving the company in 2016, continues to be very involved in the company’s management, which they believe has caused problems.



As Tyler Baron characteristically told the Wall Street Journal , “Someone who is very involved in a company, and no longer has skin in the game (does not risk his own money) is a problem.”



In that context, the Committee for Aegean Accountability was created and drafted an electoral ticket for vacant management positions, in the next general stockholders’ meeting.



The reasons they cite for moving to block the purchase of HEC by Aegean is that this alters the shareholders’ balances, reducing their share in the company. They say that HEC, and especially Melissanidis, will acquire a large and decisive role in the company, at the expense of the rest of the stockholders and their interests.



They are essentially arguing that the transaction constitutes a breach of trust at the expense of shareholders, violating the necessary relationship of trust.



They support their view analytically in their lawsuit. They say that the 367 million dollar price tag for the buyout of HEC is excessive, as it values the company at 24 times the EBIDTA profits of 2017, when for similar companies the valuation is eight times EBIDTA.



Effectively, they are charging that Aegean is buying a company at a price that is 300 percent above the real value.