Government to legislate brief postponement of 2019 local elections

Interior Minister Panos Skourletis is preparing to table a bill that will provide holding the 2019 municipal and prefectural elections in the autumn rather in May, as currently scheduled.



“What has initially been decided by the government, and will be reflected in the next legislative initiative of the interior ministry, along with other changes to Kallikratis [the regional government organizational reform put in place by ex-PM George Papandreou] , is to postpone for a few months the date of local self-government elections, to hold them in autumn rather May, 2019,” Skourletis said.



The municipal and prefectural elections are currently scheduled to be held in tandem with European Parliament elections, which have less of a political weight for parties than the nationwide local elections.



