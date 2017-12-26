Minister pledges to arrest culprits of paint-throwing on Israeli Embassy

Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas told Israeli Ambassador to Athens Irit Ben-Abba Vitale that the government will do all in its power to arrest those who threw red paint on the façade of the Israeli Embassy in Athens.



The paint-throwing in the early hours of Christmas day was carried out by members of the anarchist group Rouvikonas, or Rubicon, which attributed the action to the oppression of the Palestinian people.



The attack comes on the heels of a previous stone-throwing this month by Rouvikonas at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Athens, in which the group condemned imperialism, the treatment of women, and workers’ exploitation, and after an October foray at the Spanish Embassy in Athens to protest the Spanish government’s handling of Catalonian crisis.



According to an Israeli Embassy statement, ‘’During the discussion, the minister condemned the attack against the Embassy, and said ‘’every effort will be exerted to arrest the culprits and lead them to justice.’’



Ambassador Irit Ben Abba Vital, ‘’thanked the minister for the rapid response of Greek Police to the attack and requested the arrest of the culprits,’’ according to the Embassy statement.