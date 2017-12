Olymiacos' Marinakis stresses goodness, justice in Christmas wishes

The leader of Olymiacos F.C., Evangelos Marinakis, stressed the power of goodness and justice in his Christmas wishes on Twitter.



‘’I wish you longevity and a Happy Christmas. May the power of the birth of God who became man bring serenity to all of our souls. Goodness and justice are always stronger. I wish you health, happiness, and successes!’’ Marinakis wrote on his twitter account.



